China shares rise on further policy easing; Hong Kong weighed down by tech stocks

China equities rose on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term rates to bolster economic growth, while tech heavyweights weighed on Hong Kong stocks.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-01-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 10:31 IST
China shares rise on further policy easing; Hong Kong weighed down by tech stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
China equities rose on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term rates to bolster economic growth, while tech heavyweights weighed on Hong Kong stocks. The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,797.53 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,529.63.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9% to 24,735.70. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 8,688.62. ** China's central bank lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) into the banking system, to "maintain stable liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year."

** Traders said the rate cut was expected as it came after a slew of key short- and medium-term rate reductions last week. ** New energy stocks surged 3.1%, with the photovoltaic industry and new energy vehicles up 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

** Real estate developers gained 1.5%. China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said. ** The machinery sub-index rose 2.1%, while non-ferrous metal added 1.8%.

** In Hong Kong, Alibaba Group slumped nearly 5% after a report saying its financial affiliate Ant Group was connected to a corruption scandal. ** Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.5%, tracking Wall Street losses with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it would soon start draining the massive COVID-era liquidity.

** Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped 7.3%, after the embattled developer said it would appoint an official from a unit of state asset manager China Cinda Asset Management to its board. ** The provincial government of Guangdong was aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan for Evergrande by March, REDD reported on Friday.

** Shimao Group and Agile Group went up 3.1% and 6.7%, respectively, following announcements of selling units or equity interest to raise money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

