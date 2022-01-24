Left Menu

Miners pull FTSE 100 lower amid rising M&A activity; Unilever top gainer

Vodafone jumped 4.1% after sources said it is in talks with telecom peer Iliad to strike a merger deal in Italy. The domestically focussed midcap index eased 0.5%, pushed lower by weakness in travel and leisure stocks .

24-01-2022
London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday with industrial miners leading declines tracking Asian equities lower on caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while gains in Vodafone and Unilever helped limit losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% with miners Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto as the top drags, while Vodafone and Unilever were the top gainers.

Unilever jumped 5% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund, built up a stake in the consumer goods maker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Vodafone jumped 4.1% after sources said it is in talks with telecom peer Iliad to strike a merger deal in Italy.

The domestically focussed midcap index eased 0.5%, pushed lower by weakness in travel and leisure stocks . Markets globally have turned cautious ahead of a Fed meeting due later this week at which it is expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks in recent years.

