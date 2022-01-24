Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to invest up to Rs 700 cr in Hero FinCorp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:18 IST
Hero MotoCorp to invest up to Rs 700 cr in Hero FinCorp
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its board has approved to invest up to Rs 700 crore in Hero FinCorp Ltd (HFCL).

The investment is subject to execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature, the two-wheeler major said in a regulatory filing.

A non-banking financial company, HFCL primarily deals in financing retail and corporate customers through products including two-wheeler financing, term loans, working capital loans, loan against property, bill discounting, leasing, etc.

HFCL is in the process of raising up to Rs 2,000 crore through private placement for its business purposes. Hero MotoCorp's investment of Rs 700 crore is towards participation in this capital raise round, it stated.

Prior to the proposed investment, Hero MotoCorp's shareholding in HFCL stands at 41.2 per cent.

''The exact shareholding of Hero MotoCorp in HFCL post the investment, will be determined upon completion of capital raise round by HFCL,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022