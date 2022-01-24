Diasorin CEO indicted in Italy over alleged insider trading -sources

The chief executive of Italian diagnostics group Diasorin will go on trial in April over alleged insider trading, one judicial and two legal sources said.

A Milan judge indicted Carlo Rosa along with Alessandro Venturi, President of Policlinico San Matteo hospital in the northern city of Pavia, the sources told Reuters on Monday. Rosa and Venturi were not immediately available for comment.

Diasorin said in a statement that it reiterated its full confidence in the work of the company's CEO and was confident he would be cleared of the allegations. "Rosa is in no way accused of having illegally traded in the company's securities, neither on this nor on other occasions," it said, adding that the alleged gain made from the transaction under investigation was small.

A prosecutor's document seen by Reuters showed Rosa and Venturi are alleged to have revealed details about Diasorin's new COVID-19 test before it was announced in April 2020. Three people who were given the details are alleged to have made a total profit of 5,500 euros ($6,220), the document said.

Policlinico San Matteo declined to comment. News of the indictment of Rosa sent Diasorin's Milan-listed shares lower and they closed down 5.7% on Monday.

The trial is set to start on April 14. ($1 = 0.8844 euros)

