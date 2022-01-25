PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Maharashtra road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident at Selsura in Maharashtra. Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 130 am near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident at Selsura in Maharashtra. He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured. ''Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon,'' he said. Seven persons, including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in the Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were traveling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 1:30 am near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said.
