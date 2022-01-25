Goods train derails in Jaisalmer

Left Menu

Fifteen wagons of a goods train loaded with limestone derailed in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic on the route, a railway spokesperson said. The official said the Jodhpur-Lalgarh train has been cancelled and seven other trains have been partially cancelled due to the derailment.

Fifteen wagons of a goods train loaded with limestone derailed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic on the route, a railway spokesperson said. The derailment took place on the Jodhpur-Phalodi railway track between Jetha Chandhan and Thayath Hameera when the train was going to Asansol in West Bengal from Sanu in Jaisalmer. The engine of the goods train and two wagons behind it were safe and the derailment took place from the third wagon, a Government Railway Police source said, adding some of the wagons overturned.

A North West Railway spokesperson said a relief train has been dispatched to the site and restoration work is being started. The official said the Jodhpur-Lalgarh train has been cancelled and seven other trains have been partially cancelled due to the derailment.

