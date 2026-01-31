Left Menu

Piyush Goyal remembers father Vedprakash Goyal on birth centenary

Remembering his father as a life guided by faith, humility and selfless service, Goyal said he remained deeply committed to serving others without expectation. For our family, he was a living monument to principles, dedication, humility, and selfless service, giving without expecting anything in return, Goyal said in a social media post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 11:12 IST
Piyush Goyal remembers father Vedprakash Goyal on birth centenary
Paying tributes to his father Vedprakash Goyal on his birth centenary, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he lived a simple and pious life, facing hardships with quiet courage and unwavering resolve. Remembering his father as a life guided by faith, humility and selfless service, Goyal said he remained deeply committed to serving others without expectation. Vedprakash Goyal was a senior BJP functionary. ''Celebrating a Century of Compassion: Papa's Enduring Legacy In loving memory of papa, Shri Vedprakash Goyal, who would have turned a hundred today, I remember a noble soul whose life was guided by faith and dedicated entirely to the service of others. ''For our family, he was a living monument to principles, dedication, humility, and selfless service, giving without expecting anything in return,'' Goyal said in a social media post. Goyal added that his father's inspiring memory continues to guide the family and give strength to them. Late Vedprakash Goyal excelled academically and studied electrical and mechanical engineering at the Banaras Hindu University. The minister inaugurated his North Mumbai constituency office, Lok Kalyan Karyalay (Public Welfare Office), in Kandivali West on January 31 last year coinciding with his father's 99th birthday. This office serves as a central hub for addressing public grievances and overseeing development initiatives across the constituency.

