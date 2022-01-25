Left Menu

Content Engineers raises USD 50 mn from Veear Projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:21 IST
Content Engineers raises USD 50 mn from Veear Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Film and digital studio startup Content Engineers on Tuesday said it has raised USD 50 million (over Rs 370 crore) as an initial investment from technology consulting and angel investing enterprise Veear Projects Inc.

The fund will be used to create intellectual properties of creative content -- including feature films, web series, documentaries and docudramas -- to cater to theatrical and OTT space, the company said in a statement.

''Content Engineers intends to bring a methodical approach of IP creation for creative and commerce to fulfil the ever-growing demand of grass rooted original Indian content,'' it said.

Led by ex-Jio Studios Chief Marketing Officer Saurabh Varma and ex-Cinepolis Gulf and Sony Pictures executive Utpal Acharya, the firm plans to set up its ideation cell, media-tech initiatives, technology innovations, VFX studios, post-production unit and a virtual production and script lab. The team will consist of writers, storytellers and content creators from all across India, including Tier II and Tier III towns, with a key focus on commercially viable original and unexplored stories, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022