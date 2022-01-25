Orvi's Supernova Collection wins Archiproducts Design Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading home decor brand that offers innovative bespoke surfaces and designer homeware, Orvi wins one of the most prolific awards - Archiproducts Design Awards 2021 for its special 'Supernova Collection'. With this huge win, Orvi became the only Indian brand in 2021 to enter the exclusive club of global brands known for their design brilliance worldwide. Orvi's Supernova Collection emerged as the rightful winner and the face of creativity and new-age technology after a careful review of over 750 concepts by the judging panel of top experts in architecture & design.

Supernova Collection reflects Orvi's dire passion to bridge the gap between the artisans at the grass root level and the urban consumers who are on a lookout for sustainability and world-class aesthetics for luxury spaces. As a brand and a philosophy, Orvi is committed to offering unique, hand-made surfaces to its patrons across the globe and at the same time uplift the dignity of the craft and livelihood of artisans in India. As a protector of ancestral savior-faire, Orvi harnesses and preserves age-old traditional techniques that are succumbing to the economic pressures of the modern world to create innovative surfaces & sustainable homeware for contemporary artisanal living with a fine blend of artisanal techniques and technology.

Under the creative leadership of Sanjeev Agrawal, more than 200 skilled artisans brought the principles of designs and indigenous craftsmanship in unison to create the Supernova collection. Staying true to its titled name, Supernova is an eclectic line of stunning high-impact surfaces that enhances any mundane interior into a work of art with its celestial reflected light. The painstaking process involves hand-carving of the desired form - starburst pattern on the base material (natural stone) then using a hand held hammer, (known as mogri in india) to delicately beat metal sheets-brass, copper, aluminium or white metal onto the stone, and then tuck them under the surface by the hands of master artisans. Commenting on the exciting win, Sanjeev Agrawal, CEO & Founder at Orvi Surfaces commented, "We are elated to announce that one of most iconic collections so far - Supernova has been globally recognized and won Archiproducts Design Awards 2021. We, as a brand, believe that global aesthetics and sustainability can coexist to offer refined living in urban homes. Hence, we took our prowess in natural materials and age-old crafts a notch up and worked with some of the finest artisans in India to bring this collection to life. As an Indian homegrown brand, it will be our constant endeavour to keep innovating and bring Indian artisanal capabilities to the forefront of the global design. Our unwavering commitment to preserving ancestral saviour faire has led us to vouch for traditional handcraft and art forms. My inspiration behind Orvi, has always been to harness the many traditional techniques that have started to disappear due to the economic pressures of the modern world and instead create an environment where we can champion these skills and, by combining them with 21st-century technology."

Orvi Surfaces is a brand known for creating innovative surfaces, with a fine blend of craftsmanship & technology. Working with more than 200+ in-house artisans, Orvi uses varied traditional craft techniques from across the world including stone carving, hand sculpting, intricate metal inlay, stone-in-stone inlay, raku firing etc., to create bespoke & timeless surfaces using exquisite materials like natural stone, wood, metal, liquid metal, ceramics and glass. As a brand, the team at Orvi is always working towards creating innovative and uniquely beautiful surfaces for all parts of the building envelope; both for interior and exterior applications. At Orvi, bespoke services and projects are an integral part of our whole approach.

