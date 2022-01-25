Left Menu

51 Maharashtra cops awarded service medals on eve of Republic Day

The Centre has announced service medals for 51 personnel of the Maharashtra police on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday, an official said. The Union Home Ministry has released a list with names of police officials, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:12 IST
51 Maharashtra cops awarded service medals on eve of Republic Day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has announced service medals for 51 personnel of the Maharashtra police on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday, an official said. The Union Home Ministry has released a list with names of police officials, he said. The President's Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to assistant police sub-inspector Gopal Maniram Usendi, sub-inspector Bharat Chintaman Nagare, constables Mahendra Ganu Kuleti, Sanjay Ganpati Bakamwar, Divakar Kesari Narote, Nileshwar Devaji Pada and Santosh Vijay Potavi, who had participated in anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli district. As per the list, Additional Director General of Police Vinay Kargaonkar posted at Protection of Civil Rights department s being awarded the medal for distinguished service.

SRPF Commandant Pralhad Khade, inspector Chandrakant Gundage and sub-inspector Anwar Baig Mirza are being bestowed with the medal for distinguished service, it was stated.

Special Inspector General of Police Rajesh Pradhan, ACP Chandrakant Jadhav of Mira Bhayandar police, DySP Sitaram Jadhav of the wireless department, Pune, DySp Bharat Humbe, posted at ACB, Parbhani, inspector Bharat Lawande of Latur police, inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Navi Mumbai police and Jitendra Misal of Mumbai police are among the 40 officials being awarded the medal for meritorious service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022