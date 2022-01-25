Rupifi onboards Koovs Founder to head B2B Payments Innovation and Product Expansion

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rupifi, India's leading B2B payments and transactions solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Rajesh Kamra as the Head of Innovation Labs to drive strategy and solutioning for B2B payment offerings for the MSME segment.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Rajesh comes with 15 years of experience in Technology and E-commerce. He has been the Co-founder of Fashion marketplace Koovs and has scaled startups in the E-commerce, Social commerce and B2B commerce space. In his new role at Rupifi, Rajesh will spearhead the company's strategic direction and innovation to create products leveraging Rupifi's robust technology platform to enable checkout and payments for the MSME segment.

''I am glad to join the smart and innovative team of Rupifi in their commitment to enabling and multiplying opportunities for SMEs in India. With rapid digitization, it becomes important for us to develop strategies and products to help SMEs in their new phase of explosive growth,'' said Rajesh in a statement.

Rajesh, being an early investor in Rupifi, has witnessed the rapid scale up of the start-up closely, which convinced him to join Rupifi to drive their next phase of innovation growth.

Anubhav Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Rupifi, said, ''I, along with the leadership team at Rupifi, am delighted to have Rajesh onboard. We are confident that his deep expertise across different segments of B2B commerce will help us to create new solutions for MSMEs and drive scalability.'' Rupifi works with B2B marketplaces to provide Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) and other credit linked payment solutions to their merchants, distributors and retailers, and has recently raised $25 million in Series A round led by Tiger Global and Bessemer Venture Partners. Rupifi intends to utilize the capital to bolster its product suite to create fully digital, integrated and real-time solutions which meet the end-to-end B2B transactions and payments requirements of MSMEs About Rupifi Rupifi is India's 1st Embedded Finance company which operates in the B2B Payments space through its B2B BNPL and SME focused Commercial Card products. Currently working with partners across sectors like FMCG, Food, Pharma, Fashion, Electronics, Agriculture and General Merchandise, it enables flexible and no-EMI credit for small businesses while its SME focused Commercial Card provides SMEs flexibility to manage expenses without any cost for shorter periods.

Website - https://www.rupifi.com/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)