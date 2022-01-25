Federal Bank shares jump over 4 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Tuesday jumped over 4 per cent after the company posted a 29 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

It gained 4.35 per cent to settle at Rs 95.85 on BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 6.26 per cent to Rs 97.60.

On NSE, it rallied 4.18 per cent to close at Rs 95.85.

Federal Bank on Tuesday posted a 29 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 522 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The private sector lender had registered a profit of Rs 404.10 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income remained flat at Rs 3,926.75 crore during the third quarter, as against Rs 3,934.90 crore a year ago, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

