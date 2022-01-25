Left Menu

Max India posts Rs 5.7 cr net loss in Dec quarter

Max India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.70 crore for the quarter ended December. Total income rose to Rs 42.83 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 34.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Max India is mainly into senior living and assisted care businesses.

Max India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.70 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net loss stood at Rs 12.97 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 42.83 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 34.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Max India is mainly into senior living and assisted care businesses.

