Left Menu

Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 87 cr loss in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:02 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 87 cr loss in Dec quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.21 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 80.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 355.59 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 756.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022