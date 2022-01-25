Left Menu

Mumbai: BEST to take 900 double decker buses on wet lease

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will procure 900 air conditioned double decker buses on wet lease, an official said on Tuesday.

Wet leases are ones in which the buses are owned by private contractors, who also appoint their drivers as well as take care of maintenance and insurance.

The decision was taken in the BEST Committee meeting held during the day, he said, adding that the 900 buses will hired for 12 years at a rate of Rs 56.60 per kilometre. At present, BEST has a fleet of 3,377 buses, including 48 double decker ones, most of which have completed their codal life, 1,524 on wet lease and 386 electric buses.

Successful bidders will have to supply 25 per cent of the 900 bus deal within 12 months and rest within 18 months, he said.

