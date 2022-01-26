Left Menu

S&P upgrades outlook on Axis Bank from 'stable' to 'positive'

Global ratings agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has upgraded the outlook on Axis Bank from 'stable' to 'positive' citing an improvement in asset quality of the private sector lender.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 13:51 IST
S&P upgrades outlook on Axis Bank from 'stable' to 'positive'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global ratings agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has upgraded the outlook on Axis Bank from 'stable' to 'positive' citing an improvement in asset quality of the private sector lender. At the same time, the global ratings agency has affirmed 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank. It has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term issue rating on the bank's outstanding debt.

"The outlook revision reflects our view of a one-in-three chance that Axis Bank's asset quality could continue to improve such that the bank's credit costs and level of weak loans are commensurate with those of higher-rated Indian and international peers," S&P Global Ratings said in its report released on Tuesday. Axis Bank's loan growth, asset quality, and profitability should improve as economic activity gains pace in India over the next two years. Under our base-case scenario, we forecast the bank's weak loans, defined as nonperforming loans (NPLs) and restructured loans, will decline to 3.3-3.5 per cent over the next 12 months from about 3.8 per cent of total loans as of December 31, 2021, supported by stabilising credit conditions, it said.

"Credit costs will likely moderate to 1.3-1.5 per cent, lower than 2.3 per cent in fiscal 2021 (year ended March 31, 2021), given the bank has accelerated provisioning on weak loans in recent quarters," the ratings agency added. The positive outlook reflects a one-in-three chance that Axis Bank can sustain the improvements in its asset quality over the next 12-18 months. The bank's strong market position and stable deposit base underpin its credit profile.

On upside scenario, S&P said, "We could raise our ratings on Axis Bank if the bank's asset quality improves sustainably such that it is commensurate with higher-rated Indian and international peers' over the next 12-18 months." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022