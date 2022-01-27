Left Menu

Italy eases travel from the EU as of February

Italy will ease COVID-19 restrictions for all visitors from European Union countries starting from Feb.1 , the health ministry said on Wednesday. In September 2021, Italy had set up these so-called COVID-free tourist corridors: Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam), Dominican Republic and Aruba. Italy reported 167,206 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 186,740 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 426 from 468.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-01-2022 01:23 IST
Italy will ease COVID-19 restrictions for all visitors from European Union countries starting from Feb.1 , the health ministry said on Wednesday. Minister of Health Roberto Speranza has signed an order stating that travellers from EU countries will only need a "green pass," it said in statement.

The so-called Green Pass, is a document showing proof of COVID-19 immunity through vaccination, previous infection or a negative test. On Dec. 14, Italy had ruled that all EU visitors had to take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the ministry, Speranza's order also renews the go-ahead for travel to a number of non-European tourist spots, widening it to six other destinations: Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia. In September 2021, Italy had set up these so-called COVID-free tourist corridors: Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam), Dominican Republic and Aruba.

Italy reported 167,206 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 186,740 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 426 from 468.

