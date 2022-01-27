Left Menu

JLR opens bookings for new Range Rover SV in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:40 IST
JLR opens bookings for new Range Rover SV in India
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for new Range Rover SV in India with a choice of design themes, details and materials.

The model comes with a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, which delivers a power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm and a 3-litre diesel powertrain that delivers a power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. The SUV will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time.

LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable club table and integrated refrigerator. ''The new Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus, enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality,'' JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

New Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, the automaker noted.

Customers can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze (SV Serenity theme only), depending on the body colour chosen, it added.

Among other things, customers can also choose from 12 different types of wheels that can be specified, depending on the powertrain and design theme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022