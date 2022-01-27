Left Menu

Canara Bank net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,502 cr in Dec qtr on lower provisioning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:52 IST
State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit on a standalone basis to Rs 1,502 crore for the December 2021 quarter on the back of lower provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 696 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the net profit was higher by 13 percent from Rs 1,333 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.

Total income, however, fell marginally to Rs 21,312 crore during the October-December period of 2021-22, against Rs 21,365 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 7.80 percent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, from 7.46 percent at the end of December 2020.

Net NPAs too were higher at 2.86 percent compared to 2.64 percent. However, the NPAs fell sequentially from 8.42 percent gross NPAs at the end of September 2021 and 3.21 percent on a net basis.

The provisions for bad loans and contingencies were trimmed by the lender to Rs 2,245 crore in Q3 FY22 against Rs 4,210 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the bank registered over a two-fold rise in its net profit in Q3 FY22 at Rs 1,631 crore compared to Rs 739 crore.

Canara Bank shares traded at Rs 233.70 apiece on BSE, up by 5.60 percent from the previous close.

