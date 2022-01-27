Left Menu

Hawkish Fed, bruising global sell-off topple European shares

Following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Powell said the U.S. central bank is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month. Tech stocks led losses among European bourses, while U.S. Treasury 2-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, climbed to a 23-month high at the start of Asian trading.

European shares fell nearly 1% on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signalled a March interest rate hike and sustained policy tightening to control surging inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.8% with nearly all regional markets and sectors in the red. Following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Powell said the U.S. central bank is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month.

Tech stocks led losses among European bourses, while U.S. Treasury 2-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, climbed to a 23-month high at the start of Asian trading. French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics gained 1.9% after announcing plans to double its investments this year, buoyed by high demand that drove its earnings to beat quarterly expectations.

German business software group SAP fell 5.6% after saying it has agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held U.S. fintech firm Taulia. While SAP did not disclose the deal price, SAP CEO Christian Klein said the value is less than $1 billion. Deutsche Bank climbed 2.7% after making its biggest profit since 2011 last year, defying expectations for a loss in the fourth quarter following revenue gains at its investment bank during a dealmaking boom.

