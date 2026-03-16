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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Trump's Potential Beijing Visit Delay

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that any delay in President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing would be attributed to his obligations in Washington, not China's stance on U.S.-Iran tensions. Following meetings in Paris, Bessent also noted the positive progress in U.S.-China trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:09 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Trump's Potential Beijing Visit Delay
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • France

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, clarified on Monday that President Donald Trump's potential delay in visiting Beijing stems from responsibilities in Washington, rather than China's abstention from actions in the Hormuz Strait during U.S.-Iran tensions.

After engaging with Chinese officials in Paris, Bessent expressed optimism regarding the recent U.S.-China trade talks he attended, describing them as constructive.

The developments come amidst heightened global focus on U.S.-China relations and the strategic implications of the Hormuz Strait situation.

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