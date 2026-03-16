U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Trump's Potential Beijing Visit Delay

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, clarified on Monday that President Donald Trump's potential delay in visiting Beijing stems from responsibilities in Washington, rather than China's abstention from actions in the Hormuz Strait during U.S.-Iran tensions.

After engaging with Chinese officials in Paris, Bessent expressed optimism regarding the recent U.S.-China trade talks he attended, describing them as constructive.

The developments come amidst heightened global focus on U.S.-China relations and the strategic implications of the Hormuz Strait situation.