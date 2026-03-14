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Jerome Powell's Uncertain Future: A Twist in Fed Leadership Dynamics

Documents reveal the potential for Jerome Powell to remain on the Federal Reserve's board after his term as chair ends. Although it's unprecedented, the Justice Department's probe into Powell's conduct might influence his decision. Meanwhile, confirmation of Trump's proposed successor, Kevin Warsh, faces Senate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 04:27 IST
Jerome Powell's Uncertain Future: A Twist in Fed Leadership Dynamics

In a groundbreaking move, Jerome Powell may continue as a member of the Federal Reserve's board of governors after his term as chair expires in May, according to recently unsealed documents. This unprecedented possibility emerged during discussions with the Department of Justice concerning a probe into Powell's management of building renovations at the Fed's headquarters.

Documents also suggest that Powell's ongoing legal situation could affect his decision to remain on the board if no longer under investigation. President Trump's nominee for the next chair, Kevin Warsh, faces hurdles in securing enough Senate votes for confirmation. Powell's retention would carry substantial implications, potentially influencing future Fed policies as a swing vote on the board.

The possibility of Powell's continued presence on the board stems from his term as governor, which extends until 2028. The Fed has not commented on recent revelations, but Justice Department filings allege Powell's legal representatives attempted to manipulate the situation by suggesting the investigation's withdrawal in exchange for Powell stepping down from the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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