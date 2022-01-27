Norway wealth fund says inflation, geopolitics are top worries

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, sees inflation and global political developments as the biggest worries for financial markets in the time ahead, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We expect lower returns going forward," CEO Nicolai Tangen told a news conference.

