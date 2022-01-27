Tata Group committed to making Air India a world-class airline: Chandrasekaran
Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday after the conglomerate took over the ownership of the national carrier from the government. We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline.
Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday after the conglomerate took over the ownership of the national carrier from the government. The group also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit, which made the ''historic transition'' possible. ''We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together,'' Chandrasekaran said in a statement. The group also said it philosophically agrees with ''the Prime Minister's vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting 'Ease of Living' for citizens''.
