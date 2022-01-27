Left Menu

Olympics-China to field largest ever Winter Games team of 176 athletes in Beijing

China will field the country's largest ever contingent of 176 athletes when it hosts next month's Beijing Winter Olympics, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday. Of China's 78 coaches, 51 are foreigners from countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, France and Japan.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:03 IST
Olympics-China to field largest ever Winter Games team of 176 athletes in Beijing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China will field the country's largest ever contingent of 176 athletes when it hosts next month's Beijing Winter Olympics, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday. Coached by a legion of foreigners, Team China will compete in every sport at a Winter Olympics for the first time during Feb. 4 to 20 Games.

China's guaranteed spot as the host nation in men's ice hockey had been in doubt due to concerns over the team's competitiveness but they were cleared to play in December. Of China's 78 coaches, 51 are foreigners from countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, France and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022