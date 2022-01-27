Olympics-China to field largest ever Winter Games team of 176 athletes in Beijing

China will field the country's largest ever contingent of 176 athletes when it hosts next month's Beijing Winter Olympics, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday. Coached by a legion of foreigners, Team China will compete in every sport at a Winter Olympics for the first time during Feb. 4 to 20 Games.

China's guaranteed spot as the host nation in men's ice hockey had been in doubt due to concerns over the team's competitiveness but they were cleared to play in December. Of China's 78 coaches, 51 are foreigners from countries including the United States, Canada, Russia, France and Japan.

