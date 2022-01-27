Raghunath Subramanian joins Actyv.ai as Global CEO

INDIA and UAE, 27th January 2022: Raghunath Subramanian joins Actyv.ai, an Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, as the Co-Founder, Global CEO and Executive Chairman. Raghu has been an early investor in the company and will bring in technology, entrepreneurial and corporate expertise in his new role. He will be leading Actyv.ai’s journey to take the BNPL x AI platform to Enterprises, SMBs and Banks / Financial Institutions across the world.

With more than two decades of experience in technology, Raghu has been a pioneer in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) & business process management (BPM) space and has been instrumental in evolving it into an industry. He was a founding management member of UiPath and worked closely through UiPath’s evolution from Single Digit Million-dollar company to Multi-Billion dollar Enterprise and NYSE Listing. He was UiPath’s India Chairman.

Raghu is also an active board member and investor in successful companies like BritishVolt, Simple Energy, Tender Cuts, Social Swag amongst others, in his portfolio.

In his new role, Raghunath Subramanian said, “The trinity of Enterprise, SMBs and Financial Institutions are the backbone of every economy and the need of the hour is to transform them Digitally, use AI/Data Science to solve their biggest problems. Issues in the enterprise supply chain ecosystem which Actyv.ai addresses are global issues. The great minds at Actyv.ai have built a platform for quick and efficient onboarding, 360 degree financial health assessment and scoring of SMEs and BNPL for B2B with the smart use of AI. I firmly believe that there is tremendous scope to transform the entire supply chain ecosystem. Given the promise of Actyv.ai, the size of the market and the enormous potential impact, I am very excited to be an active part of this journey.” One of the core focus of Raghu will be Global Expansion and he will be based out of Dubai and Singapore.

Speaking about this exciting development Ramkumar Thirumurthi, Co-founder and COO, said, “From being an Investor and Mentor, to now being part of the day to day operations, we are honoured to have Raghu onboard Actyv.ai. His ability to build companies of scale, business acumen and well demonstrated execution capabilities will power us to a different orbit. We look forward to building a global brand and being a force to reckon with.” Raghu Venkat, Co-founder and CTO adds, “Raghu has perfected the art of building great AI powered technology companies solving real business needs. We are super excited.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)