Five killed, one injured in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Five persons were killed and one injured in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Thursday.

Four persons were killed and one injured when an Ichak-bound private car carrying five persons collided with the guard wall of the Siwane river near Nagwa village on NH-33, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chouthe, said the accident might have been caused due to heavy fog as nothing was visible during the time of accident early morning. The driver lost control over the vehicle after hitting the guard wall and dashed against an electric pole, which resulted in the death of three persons on the spot and two others seriously injured. On being informed of the incident, a police team led by the officer-in-charge of Ichak police station Devendra Kumar rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The mutilated bodies of the deceased persons identified as Lalan Kumar, Chandan Kumar Mehta and Ashwini Kumar Mehta, all hailing from Ichak, were sent to Hazaribag Medical College Hospital (HMCH) for post mortem, SP said.

The two injured Chandan Pandey and Sandip Kumar were rushed to HMCH for treatment and were referred to RIMS Ranchi as their condition was very serious. At RIMS, Chandan Pandey, one of the injured, succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case at the Ichak police station in this regard.

In another accident, the SP said a motorcyclist was killed at Charhi on NH-33 when it collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The identity of the deceased is not yet established.

