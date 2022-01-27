Left Menu

Start-up MoooFarm raises USD 2.4 million for business expansion, growth

27-01-2022
Agritech start-up MoooFarm, which offers technical solutions for dairy farmers, on Thursday said it has raised USD 2.4 million from investors including Accel India, to expand and grow its business.

The seed round funding was led by Accel India with participation from Rockstart's AgriFood fund and Navus Ventures.

''This investment will help accelerate our vision to build sustainable food systems for 100 million dairy farmers and one billion consumers.

''We will use the fresh capital for hiring the best tech talent, significantly grow revenue and expand on operational locations,'' said MoooFarm founder and CEO Param Singh.

In the past two quarters, he said the company has seen a 30 per cent month-on-month revenue growth with the realised annual revenue run-rate of Rs 100 crore.

The company empowers small-scale dairy farmers by connecting them to high yielding cattle, qualified veterinarians, access to insurance/ financial services and digital advisory services through the MoooFarm mobile application and a network of village-level micro-entrepreneurs.

MoooFarm has been co-founded by Param Singh, Aashna Singh, Abhijeet Mittal and Jitesh Arora.

