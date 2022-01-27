Firefox Bikes Collaborates with Salesforce to Upgrade Its D2C Experience

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Firefox Bikes will be leveraging Salesforce to support its digital transformation journey. With the deployment of the Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, Firefox aims to deliver a consistent omni-channel experience across all digital and physical touchpoints. Firefox is a digital-first company with a vision to have an omnichannel business model that combines direct-to-consumer (D2C) from the website and a countrywide offline network integrating 500+ retail stores on a single platform.

Firefox is the first D2C brand in the bicycle category and through this collaboration with Salesforce, Firefox aims to upgrade the customer experience across all its touchpoints, providing seamless customer journeys, and a true 360 view of its customer.

Comments on the news: Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director - Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said “The pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation journey brands must take, ensuring they reach consumers where they are. We are delighted to be a part of this journey with Firefox as its technology provider, enabling the team to deliver a truly seamless customer experience.” Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, “Firefox has always been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of technology in terms of providing a seamless customer experience. Today, as consumers continue to seek a uniform experience both online and offline, it is imperative for businesses to have a single view of the entire customer journey. Our collaboration with Salesforce is further enabling us to leverage data insights to provide a seamless and more personalised customer experience.” About Salesforce Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About Firefox Bikes & HMC Group Established in 2004, Firefox Bikes, a Hero Cycles group company, is India's leading bicycle brand, offering an exclusive & expansive range of premium bikes & accessories. The brand offers premium quality, trendy mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women's bikes, kids' and junior bikes, and also electric bicycles. Firefox Bikes has 500+ stores across India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Bhopal, Chennai, Jodhpur, Pune, and many more.

Hero Cycles is a part of the HMC Group with a $ 1.2 bn asset base and over 10,000 people across the globe. A leader in both the standard and premium segments in India, Here Cycles covers an overall market share of nearly 43 percent.

Incorporated in 1956, Hero Cycles Limited is the largest integrated bicycle manufacturer in the world. The company has a manufacturing capacity of 6 million bicycles per year, a highly integrated network of plants located in Ludhiana (Punjab), Ghaziabad (UP), and Bihta (Bihar) and a state of the art manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka as well.

The HMC Group also includes auto parts manufacturing companies Hero Motors Ltd, ZF Hero Chassis Systems Pvt. Ltd, and Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt. Ltd; hospitality arm Munjal Hospitality and luxury home décor products company Oma Living. Website link https://www.firefoxbikes.com/ PWR PWR

