Left Menu

Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 profit down 12 pc to Rs 31 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:11 IST
Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 profit down 12 pc to Rs 31 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Thursday reported 11.50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 31.14 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.19 crore for October-December period a year ago, HMVL said in a BSE filing.

However, revenue from operations was higher at Rs 199.72 crore during the period under review as against Rs 162.59 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

Total expenses were at Rs 182.69 crore as against Rs 153.53 crore.

HMVL publishes 'Hindustan', a Hindi daily newspaper.

Shares of HMVL on Thursday settled at Rs 72.85 apiece, up 2.10 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022