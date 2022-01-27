Laurus Labs Q3 net drops 43 pc to Rs 155 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:52 IST
Pharmaceuticals firm Laurus Labs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 43 per cent to Rs 154.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 272.85 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,028.76 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 1,288.42 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing. ''Our Q3 results were impacted by lower sales of ARV APIs and formulations due to stocking at channel partners and we expect improvement from Q4,'' Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

