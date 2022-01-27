GMDC Q3 profit at Rs 150 cr

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 149.81 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore for the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

Income from operations during December quarter increased to Rs 724.58 crore from Rs 329.26 crore in the year-ago period. ''GMDC's financial performance reflects its robust infrastructure as the country's largest merchant seller of lignite. This is a validation of the company's collaborative approach to business transformation,'' Managing Director Roopwant Singh said.

