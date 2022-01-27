Paraglider dies after falling from parachute in Assam, probe ordered

A 35-year-old tourist was killed when he fell down during paragliding at a temporary resort set up on Dibru riverbed in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Thursday.

The Tinsukia district administration suspended all activities of the resort and ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The resort was set up illegally on Dibru riverbed at Guijan as the area falls under the eco-sensitive zone of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and was offering various adventure sports like paragliding, official sources said.

The paraglider, identified as Pankaj Gogoi, fell from the parachute when the jeep pulling it got stuck in the river sand due to ''some reason'' on Wednesday afternoon.

He was critically injured and succumbed while being taken to hospital, an official said.

Locals alleged that the facility, was set up illegally and is owned by a businessman, who is a ''BJP leader''.

''We have complained to the district administration several times. Recently, a team of the Forest Department inspected the resort to examine if it was being run as per the government guidelines, but still nothing happened,'' a local said on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, the Tinsukia District Magistrate ordered Additional District Magistrate Monjit Borkakoti to enquire into the matter and examine all aspects of the incident, including safety measures of the resort.

The ADM has been asked to submit the report within three days.

''In order to ensure safety and security of the visitors, all the activities of the resort are put under suspension forthwith until further order,'' the District Magistrate said.

