Left Menu

Indian Boxing Council to launch NFTs in partnership with TIAR

TIAR will work towards building a strong boxing community in India and NFTs are a powerful tool to bring the fans closer to the sport, said Akshar, CEO and Co-Founder of TIAR.The agreement reached between IBC and TIAR is a multi-year revenue sharing model aimed at generating monetary value for boxers, promoters and other stakeholders involved in the professional boxing ecosystem in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:56 IST
Indian Boxing Council to launch NFTs in partnership with TIAR
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Boxing Council, which is a regulatory body for professional boxing in the country, has partnered with the The Indian Art Revolution (TIAR) to launch NFTs which would include artwork, player profiles and key moments of the sport here.

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are units of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, which can be sold and traded in digital markets.

''TIAR's Boxing NFTs will include, key moments from the Indian Professional Boxing scene, Boxer cards, Boxer Avatars for the Metaverse, Boxing Artwork through artist collaborations and exclusive player profiles,'' the Indian Boxing Council said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, IBC president Brigadier (Retd) PK Muralidharan Raja said, ''As a National commission, our first priority is the safety, and well-being of our boxers.'' ''I believe, that our partnership with TIAR will be a huge step towards ensuring a steady income source for our boxers. Boxing promoters will now see a whole new channel of revenues that get added to their balance sheets,'' he added.

The TIAR Metaverse (a virtual reality space) will have a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governance system in place, which will allow the community to decide on the Venue, ticket price and the boxers they would like to see in professional events.

''The boxing NFTs would work very well with TIAR's Boxing Pay-Per-View channel. TIAR will work towards building a strong boxing community in India and NFTs are a powerful tool to bring the fans closer to the sport,'' said Akshar, CEO and Co-Founder of TIAR.

The agreement reached between IBC and TIAR is a multi-year revenue sharing model aimed at generating monetary value for boxers, promoters and other stakeholders involved in the professional boxing ecosystem in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022