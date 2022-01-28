Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net rises 15 pc to Rs 2,131 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,131 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,854 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.

The total income of the lender on the standalone basis grew by 4 per cent to Rs 8,260.48 crore in Q3FY22, from Rs 7,950 crore in the same quarter of FY21, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of the bank rose by 31 per cent to Rs 3,403 crore in October-December period of 2021-22, as against Rs 2,602 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the income was down at Rs 14,176 crore on a consolidated basis, from Rs 14,671 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading at Rs 1,918.50 apiece on BSE, up by 1.54 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

