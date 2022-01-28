Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net rises 15 pc to Rs 2,131 cr

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,131 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,854 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.

The total income of the lender on the standalone basis grew by 4 per cent to Rs 8,260.48 crore in Q3FY22, from Rs 7,950 crore in the same quarter of FY21, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of the bank rose by 31 per cent to Rs 3,403 crore in October-December period of 2021-22, as against Rs 2,602 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the income was down at Rs 14,176 crore on a consolidated basis, from Rs 14,671 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading at Rs 1,918.50 apiece on BSE, up by 1.54 per cent from the previous close.

