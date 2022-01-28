Left Menu

IMF warns of unbalanced China recovery, policy uncertainty

A less favourable base of comparison as well as weak consumption and headwinds from flagging real estate investment will be key drags on growth this year, the IMF said in a report released Friday, after the 2021 Article IV consultation with China. "China's recovery is well advanced, but it lacks balance and momentum has slowed," it said, citing COVID-19 outbreaks' effect on consumer spending and a property market downturn amid Beijing's efforts to deleverage the sector.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:31 IST
IMF warns of unbalanced China recovery, policy uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The International Monetary Fund said that China's economic recovery is well advanced but imbalanced due to weak consumption, and also warned of uncertainty brought by regulatory crackdowns on the technology sector and slowing productivity. A less favourable base of comparison as well as weak consumption and headwinds from flagging real estate investment will be key drags on growth this year, the IMF said in a report released Friday, after the 2021 Article IV consultation with China.

"China's recovery is well advanced, but it lacks balance and momentum has slowed," it said, citing COVID-19 outbreaks' effect on consumer spending and a property market downturn amid Beijing's efforts to deleverage the sector. The IMF forecasts the world's second-largest economy will grow 4.8% in 2022 and 5.2% in 2023, down from 8.1% growth last year.

Strong supportive measures from the People's Bank of China are expected in the coming months to stabilise a faltering economy. China saw a strong recovery from the pandemic-induced slump but growth slowed sharply in the second half of last year. The IMF report also noted a flurry of "seemingly uncoordinated" regulatory actions against technology firms and other sectors which is viewed in the market as "undercutting the role of private enterprises," and urged greater transparency and predictability.

China last year launched a regulatory crackdown against tech giants, private education companies and other firms, targeting unfair competition and data governance. Such reforms could help growth but can damage market sentiment which in turn could lower investment, said the IMF.

The IMF also called for measures to ensure fair competition between China's private firms and its state-owned enterprises (SOEs), warning that such reforms are needed to deal with slowing productivity growth. Chinese authorities said that "external decoupling pressures are adding critical headwinds to productivity growth which, in their view, necessitate an increased role of SOEs in strategic sectors," according to the report.

Beijing has warned of the dangers of the "decoupling" of its economy with that of the United States amid increased tensions between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022