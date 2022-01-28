Left Menu

The deceased Satish Mewada 53 and his younger brother Dinesh 46, both residents of Sukhbaugh road in Palanpur town, were travelling with the formers daughters and son, he said.Satish was driving with his brother in the front seat, while the others were sitting in the back seat, he said.After hitting the animal, the car veered into roadside bushes, as the driver was unable to control the speeding vehicle.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:13 IST
Guj: Two killed, three injured as car hits nilgai in Banaskantha
Two persons of a family were killed and three injured after their car hit a nilgai on a highway in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Deesa-Tharad highway near Agathala village around 8 pm on Thursday, assistant sub-inspector I R Shrimali of Agathala police station said.

Five members of a family were travelling to Palanpur town in their car from Khimana village, when a nilgai suddenly appeared on the road, giving the driver no time to avoid the impact, the official said. The deceased Satish Mewada (53) and his younger brother Dinesh (46), both residents of Sukhbaugh road in Palanpur town, were travelling with the former's daughters and son, he said.

Satish was driving with his brother in the front seat, while the others were sitting in the back seat, he said.

''After hitting the animal, the car veered into roadside bushes, as the driver was unable to control the speeding vehicle. Both the brothers died on the spot due to severe injuries, while two girls and the youngster sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital,'' the official said.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered in this regard, he added.

