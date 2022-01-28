Left Menu

India gets first ever export order for BrahMos missiles; Philippines signs USD 374 million contract

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India got its first-ever export order for BrahMos missiles on Friday when the Philippines' Defence Ministry signed a USD 374 million contract with the BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) to supply an undisclosed number of missiles, military officials stated.

The BAPL, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

The USD 374 million contract is to supply shore-based anti-ship BrahMos missiles to the Philippines' Navy, the military officials noted.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said: ''The BAPL signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022, for the supply of shore-based anti-ship missile system to the Philippines.'' ''The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defense exports,'' it added.

India has already deployed a sizable number of the Brahmos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

