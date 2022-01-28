Nasscom to host 30th edition of NTLF from Feb 16-18

IT industry body Nasscom on Friday said it will host the 30th edition of its flagship Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) from February 16-18, 2022.

Themed 'Shaping the Techade: The New Now', NTLF 2022 will delve deeper into three focus areas – the new wave of growth and the changing transformation of every business as a tech business; leading in the new and reimagining models to maximize the impact of tech; and the role of future technologies in shaping a better future, a statement said.

The disruptions caused by the pandemic in the past two years have made digital transformation a buzzword – giving rise to a 'New Normal'. Nasscom said while technology innovation has a role to play in every aspect of life, it is time for leaders to rethink their strategies to shape a better future to build a more sustainable future and keep the innovation engine running.

"As we re-imagine the digital next, the human-tech partnership has played a transformational role in shaping India's journey towards a techade of growth and opportunities. According to Nasscom and McKinsey research, enterprise tech spending will be at 5 percent of revenues by 2025,'' Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

She added that this is an indication that 2022 will be a promising year for the Indian tech sector. ''This will act as a stepping stone in realizing the 350 billion opportunities for India as the country fast-forwards towards becoming a global hub for technology and innovation," she said.

India's digital economy has grown multi-fold, and the tech services industry is set to focus on customer centricity, strengthening partnerships, skilling digital-ready talent, building innovative solutions, remaining agile and resilient, and emphasizing the importance of sustainability, inclusion, and diversity as a key differentiator to shape the decade.

The three-day forum will have stalwarts from the Indian and global technology industry, C-level executives, and expert analysts, including Yuval Noah Harari (historian and philosopher), Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte, Indra Nooyi (former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo), Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Fiserv President and CEO Frank J Bisignano, Vala Afshar (Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce) and others.

The virtual forum is expected to see participation from over 2,000 delegates, 80 global thought leaders, practitioners subject matter experts, and leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)