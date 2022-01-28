NIIT Dec-qtr net jumps 32 pc to Rs 55 cr

Left Menu

Talent development company NIIT Ltd on Friday reported a 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 55 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and said its Corporate Learning Group CLG and Skills and Careers Group SNC businesses would be reorganised as separate publicly listed companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Talent development company NIIT Ltd on Friday reported a 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 55 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and said its Corporate Learning Group (CLG) and Skills and Careers Group (SNC) businesses would be reorganised as separate publicly listed companies. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 41.5 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenues grew 51 per cent to Rs 383.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 253.4 crore in the October-December 2020 period. ''With talent emerging as the top priority for every organisation globally, NIIT with its strong balance sheet and market leading offerings is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the current environment,'' NIIT Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani said. He added that creating two independently run businesses with significant growth capital will propel both CLG and SNC to realise their true potential and create value for all stakeholders.

