Left Menu

PGInvIT post Rs 232 cr net profit in December quarter

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust PGInvIT on Friday said it has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 232.63 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:23 IST
PGInvIT post Rs 232 cr net profit in December quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) on Friday said it has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 232.63 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. PGInvIT was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 7, 2021 as an infrastructure investment trust. The board of directors of Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Ltd -- the investment manager to PGInvIT -- in its meeting on Friday approved distribution of Rs 3 per unit for the quarter, comprising Rs 1.99 as interest, Rs 0.72 as taxable dividend, Rs 0.28 as exempt dividend and Rs 0.01 as treasury income.

The record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Saturday, February 12, 2022, it said in a BSE filing. Total income of the PGInvIT stood at Rs 342.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is the sponsor of PGInvIT. The initial public offer of PGInvIT opened on April 29, 2021 and closed on May 3, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022