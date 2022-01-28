Children from Omaxe Foundation hoist Tricolour on 73rd Republic Day at Omaxe World Street, Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With high spirit and patriotic zeal, India's 73rd Republic Day Celebrations was organised at Omaxe World Street, Faridabad. The ceremony commenced with the flag hoisting by the children of Omaxe Foundation. This was followed by the national anthem that reverberated at World Street with the tricolour fluttering in the sky. The event witnessed several performances by the children highlighting the significance of the day.

Omaxe Foundation, under the leadership of its Chairperson Sushma Goel, has been working for the past 16 years at the grassroots level for the cause related to the education of children, women empowerment, skill development and others in several cities of North India. Omaxe Foundation also extends support to specially-abled people. In Faridabad, the Foundation runs a school at Omaxe World Street for the children of construction labourers, our partners in creating the city's pride, its most iconic and loved destination Omaxe World Street in Sector 79, Faridabad. Sushma Gupta, Red Cross Society, Haryana along with Mr. Shravan Govil, President, Omaxe Ltd., Mukesh Goel, Vice President, Omaxe Ltd. and other officials of Omaxe Ltd. were present at the flag hoisting ceremony and appreciated Omaxe's efforts in contributing to the city's socio-economic development.

The group of children presented the special dance and singing performances on patriotic theme sending across the message of unity in diversity. A Kavi Samellan was also organised where Dinesh Raghuwanshi and Mahendra Ajnabi, through beautiful poetry, spread the message of nationalism and patriotism. The mesmerizing poems cast their spell over the audience while remembering the sacrifices of revolutionary leaders of the country. Besides, a special magic show was also organized during the event. The heartfelt renditions aroused the feeling of love, pride, and patriotism among all and infused the ambiance with patriotic vibes.

