Century Plyboards India's net profit jumps 42.7 pc to Rs 93.9 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:59 IST
  • India

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 42.7 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.89 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, Century Plyboards said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 29.5 per cent to Rs 854.79 crore. It was Rs 660.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Century Plyboards' total expenses stood at Rs 725.98 crore during the December 2021 quarter, a jump of 30.67 per cent as compared with Rs 555.60 crore.

Shares of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Friday declined 2.16 per cent to close at Rs 593.35 apiece on the BSE.

