Left Menu

YouTube Channel Gyan Gaming crosses a whopping 13.2 million subscribers

Way before everything was shifting to online, online gaming was ahead of time and had made an impact on many. Nonetheless, online gaming has changed the lives of youth and given them an advantage of earning through the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:08 IST
YouTube Channel Gyan Gaming crosses a whopping 13.2 million subscribers
Gyan Gaming has 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/ATK): Way before everything was shifting to online, online gaming was ahead of time and had made an impact on many. Nonetheless, online gaming has changed the lives of youth and given them an advantage of earning through the same. One such gamer who shares his gaming talent through YouTube and is also a well-known name in the online gaming industry, Sujan Mistri aka Gyan Gaming achieved another milestone by gaining a whopping 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

A typical story of how his passion for gaming led him here. But with the support of his parents, his journey became easy. Soon after Sujan created a YouTube channel and initially named the channel 'Gyan A to Z' as suggested by one of his friends. After reaching to a point where he was getting noticed he realised that the subscribers' reach is due to his gaming and renamed his channel 'Gyan Gaming'. He made his way into the Top 10 content creators 2021 by defeating many gaming challenges. That being said, you must have figured how his videos, gameplay skills are unmatched and are trending on the Internet grabbing the attention of people. We believe he is ideal for many young gamers who want to follow their passion just like he did. Without a doubt, many newcomers have taken inspiration from him to flourish their careers in gaming. The rise of content creation & production of quality content has boosted the industry unbelievably and he has set a great example for all youngsters.

Now that he's achieved a milestone, he is planning a big surprise for all his followers and promises to bring something fresh and new for his viewers. There are also reports saying we will be witnessing a new avatar on his channel, we surely can't wait anymore! This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022