YouTube Channel Gyan Gaming crosses a whopping 13.2 million subscribers

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/ATK): Way before everything was shifting to online, online gaming was ahead of time and had made an impact on many. Nonetheless, online gaming has changed the lives of youth and given them an advantage of earning through the same. One such gamer who shares his gaming talent through YouTube and is also a well-known name in the online gaming industry, Sujan Mistri aka Gyan Gaming achieved another milestone by gaining a whopping 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

A typical story of how his passion for gaming led him here. But with the support of his parents, his journey became easy. Soon after Sujan created a YouTube channel and initially named the channel 'Gyan A to Z' as suggested by one of his friends. After reaching to a point where he was getting noticed he realised that the subscribers' reach is due to his gaming and renamed his channel 'Gyan Gaming'. He made his way into the Top 10 content creators 2021 by defeating many gaming challenges. That being said, you must have figured how his videos, gameplay skills are unmatched and are trending on the Internet grabbing the attention of people. We believe he is ideal for many young gamers who want to follow their passion just like he did. Without a doubt, many newcomers have taken inspiration from him to flourish their careers in gaming. The rise of content creation & production of quality content has boosted the industry unbelievably and he has set a great example for all youngsters.

Now that he's achieved a milestone, he is planning a big surprise for all his followers and promises to bring something fresh and new for his viewers. There are also reports saying we will be witnessing a new avatar on his channel, we surely can't wait anymore! This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

