Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. plans to offer Global X ETF products to Indian investors

- Mirae Asset Global Investments is now 14th largest ETF provider in the world - Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. (''Mirae Asset India'') is planning to offer Global X ETF products MUMBAI, India, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd., one of the fastest growing fund houses in India today announced that it is planning to offer its Global X ETF (owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments) products to Indian investors. Mirae Asset's total Global ETF AUM across 10 countries has crossed the Rs 6.3 trillion or approximately US$ 84 bn mark, making Mirae Asset the 14th largest ETF provider in the world. Mirae Asset India is planning to offer the Global X ETF to investors, adding to its innovative portfolio of ETF products that it has launched since its first ETF product in 2018.

The achievement illustrates the strides that Mirae Asset has taken globally with the launch of a slew of innovative products in thematic and overseas ETFs. In fact, the aggregate AUM of Mirae Asset Global ETFs is larger than all ETFs listed in Korea.* *Source : KRX, as on 31st Jan 2022 Mirae Asset India has plans to offer Global X ETF in India: • Mirae Asset India aims to offer its global ETF arm, Global X's product via Fund of Fund Product to enhance innovative product lines in overseas Fund of Fund (FoF).

• Global X is one of the largest thematic ETF providers globally and Mirae Asset India has plans to introduce various innovative overseas Fund of Funds (FOFs). Global X ETFs have innovative themes such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Block chain etc.

Mirae Asset India has been consistently launching innovative funds in India and was the first to offer ETFs based on Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leaders Index, Nifty Financial Services Index, Nifty Manufacturing Index, NYSE Fang+ Index and S&P 500 Top 50 Index in India. Mirae Asset India also endeavours that most of its ETFs are provided with adequate liquidity for investors to trade. Using Global X's ETF products, Mirae Asset India aims to continue this journey forward to bring more Global Thematic offerings to Indian Investors. Global X has impressive line-up of products like Blockchain, Millennial, EV and so on.

Mirae Asset India ETF Highlights: - • Launched 1st product in 2018.

• Currently has an AUM of Rs. 3,000 crore with 8 ETF products as on 31st Dec 2021 • Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF (An Open-ended fund of fund scheme predominantly investing in Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF) drew large attention from the market by collecting around Rs. 400 cr during the NFO.

• Recently, Mirae Asset India launched Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF (An open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty India Manufacturing Total Return Index) which invests in companies under the manufacturing sector in India.

• Mirae Asset India is planning to introduce various innovative overseas Fund of Funds with underlying as Global X's innovative ETFs.

• Mirae Asset India also offered first ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) based ETF in Indian market Mirae Asset Group's Key Global Highlights • AUM of ETFs operated worldwide increased to approximately USD 30bn compared to the previous year.

• The Number of ETFs operated worldwide more than tripled from 93 in 2011 to 396 at the end of 2021.

• Successful acquisition of several reputable ETF providers such as Global X and Horizons.

• Global X ETF is one of the largest thematic ETF providers globally.

• Prior to acquisition, Global X ETF had an AUM of approx. US$ 10 Bn. Post-acquisition by Mirae Asset Group in 2018, the AUM has seen a rapid growth with current AUM of US$ 43 Bn (Source, Internal, as on Dec 31, 2021) ''The rapid growth in Mirae Asset's ETFs business globally, reaching the US$ 84 bn mark, is evidence of the innovation and choice that it offers to investors in multiple markets. In India, we look forward to leverage our global expertise in ETFs and launch many more innovative products for our Indian investors having underlying as Global X ETFs,'' said Mr. Swarup Mohanty, Director & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

With its proven record, Mirae Asset Group has emerged as a major global player in the ETF space and has several firsts to its credit which would have benefitted the investor community. With this, millions of investors in India can now avail Global X products through Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Scheme Product Labelling: Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF is suitable for investors who are seeking* • Returns that are commensurate with the performace of the Nifty India Manufacturing Total Return Index, subject to tracking error over long term • Investment in equity securities covered by Nifty India Manufacturing Total Return Index *investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

Scheme riskometer – Investor understand that their principal will be at Very High Risk Scheme Benchmark – Nifty India Manufacturing Index Benchmark Riskometer – The benchmark is at Very High Risk Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF is suitable for investors who are seeking* • Returns that are commensurate with the performace of NYSE FANG+ Total Return Index, subject to tracking error and foreign echange movement • Investments in equity securities covered by NYSE FANG+ Total Return Index *investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

Scheme riskometer – Investor understand that their principal will be at Very High Risk Scheme Benchmark – NYSE FANG+ Index (TRI) Benchmark Riskometer – The benchmark is at Very High Risk Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

About Mirae Asset Group Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private Limited (''MAGI India'') has transferred its asset management business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (''Mirae AMC''), as part of internal restructuring of its business with effect from January 1, 2020. Over the last 2 decades Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. (the sponsor) has become one of the world's largest investors in emerging market equities, managing total assets of over USD 217.9 billion as on 30th September 2021. Headquartered in South Korea, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd also has investment management operations in Hong Kong, United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, USA, Canada, Taiwan and Brazil. Apart from Asset Management, Mirae Asset Financial Group has business interest in Life Insurance, Securities and Investment & Venture Capital.

