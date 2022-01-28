Eris Lifesciences Q3 profit rises to Rs 101 cr

Eris Lifesciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 101 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue stood at Rs 332 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 310 crore in the year-ago period, Eris Lifesciences said in a statement.

''Our focus on building leadership brands in fast-growing therapies coupled with several patent expiration opportunities will enable us to sustain our growth trajectory,'' Eris Lifesciences Chairman & Managing Director Amit Bakshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)