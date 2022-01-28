Left Menu

Eris Lifesciences Q3 profit rises to Rs 101 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:21 IST
Eris Lifesciences Q3 profit rises to Rs 101 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Eris Lifesciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 101 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 90 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue stood at Rs 332 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 310 crore in the year-ago period, Eris Lifesciences said in a statement.

''Our focus on building leadership brands in fast-growing therapies coupled with several patent expiration opportunities will enable us to sustain our growth trajectory,'' Eris Lifesciences Chairman & Managing Director Amit Bakshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022