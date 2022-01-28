Marico's net profit rises 1.63 pc to Rs 317 cr; sales jumps 13.4 pc to Rs 2,407 cr

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 317 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 312 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 13.43 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore, compared with Rs 2,122 crore in the year-ago period.

Marico's total expenses in the December 2021 quarter stood at Rs 2,022 crore, up 15.4 per cent as against Rs 1,752 crore a year ago.

Revenue from the domestic market jumped 11.68 per cent to Rs 1,817 crore as against Rs 1,627 crore a year ago.

Marico's revenue from international sales rose 19.19 per cent to Rs 590 crore, compared with Rs 495 a year.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 471 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from the previous close.

