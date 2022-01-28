Left Menu

Marico's net profit rises 1.63 pc to Rs 317 cr; sales jumps 13.4 pc to Rs 2,407 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:34 IST
Marico's net profit rises 1.63 pc to Rs 317 cr; sales jumps 13.4 pc to Rs 2,407 cr
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 317 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 312 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 13.43 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore, compared with Rs 2,122 crore in the year-ago period.

Marico's total expenses in the December 2021 quarter stood at Rs 2,022 crore, up 15.4 per cent as against Rs 1,752 crore a year ago.

Revenue from the domestic market jumped 11.68 per cent to Rs 1,817 crore as against Rs 1,627 crore a year ago.

Marico's revenue from international sales rose 19.19 per cent to Rs 590 crore, compared with Rs 495 a year.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 471 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022