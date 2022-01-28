GE Shipping net profit jumps 16.4 pc to Rs 205.3 cr in Dec quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) on Friday reported a 16.42 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 205.29 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The country's largest private ship liner had posted a profit of Rs 176.33 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during October-December 2021 increased to Rs 931.94 crore, compared with Rs 853.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 732.36 crore, compared with Rs 667.15 crore a year ago.

