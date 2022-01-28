Canon's newly launched Multi-function Devices bring #ColoursForLife across diverse business needs in the new normal

The new Colour MFDs offer wide-ranging capabilities to support businesses of all sizes – bringing #ColoursForLife to your world GURGAON, India, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to enhance the color printing ecosystem in India and support businesses with their ever-evolving printing requirements, Canon today announced the launch of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) DX C3800 series along with imageRUNNER (iR) C3226. The newly introduced iR-ADV DX C3800 series comprises of four advanced A3 colour laser multi-function devices (MFDs), the iR C3226 is a standalone A3 colour laser MFD. Both the models are aimed at expanding our footprint among Enterprises and large businesses, Jobbers (Copy Shop Owners), SME segment along with Government sector.

As colour printing is touted to create more visual impact along with offering a premium look and feel, the launch of new colour MFDs is in line with Canon's vision to enable businesses with the best of printing solutions, thereby fuelling their growth by propagating the theme of #ColoursForLife. Furthermore, the extensive line-up of the new imaging devices empowers businesses of all sizes with capabilities aimed at maximising productivity and user convenience.

Speaking on the brand's first product announcement of the year, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO of Canon India said, ''With the onset of a new year, Canon India is delighted to bring forth its imaging marvels as we introduce a slew of innovative and cost-effective colour MFDs i.e., imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) DX C3800 series and imageRUNNER (iR) C3226. With this launch, we're envisaging the colour MFD series to play a vital role in meeting the customer demands of economical colour printing. As India holds a huge market potential in printing across SMEs, Jobbers and Enterprise segments, we intend to play an active role in businesses adopting efficient and cost-effective colour printing, thereby painting their business success with #ColoursForLife.'' Commenting on the launch, Mr. K. Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President - BIS Segment, Canon India said, ''Innovation has always been a driving force at Canon and with the introduction of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) DX C3800 series and imageRUNNER (iR) C3226 in India, we're all set to redefine the spectrum of colour printing across businesses – small or large, ranging from Jobbers to SMEs and Enterprises. The newly launched series of colour MFDs reflect our commitment towards offering world-class technology, ease of use and high-quality printing to meet the ever-evolving customer expectations and provide them with maximum profitability, thereby ensuring business longevity. These devices are well-equipped to print vibrant image quality along with offering intuitive & safe usability for driving sustainable operations with seamless integration, further ascertaining that 'Business Can Be Simple'.'' Enabling Efficient Collaboration The iR-ADV DX C3800 series integrates seamlessly with uniFLOW Online, a cloud-based print management solution to help businesses drive efficiency. Based on pre-configured workflows, the solution's Filing Assist automates batch scanning, naming, filing, and routing of documents to various cloud destinations for further processing. The flexible cloud connectivity allows employees to collaborate with ease, while the automated process eliminates error-prone and time-consuming manual filing for greater productivity. With the single-pass document feeder option, the series delivers swift digitisation with an industry-leading scan speed of up to 270 images per minute (ipm) and offers four different print speeds of up to 35 pages per minute (ppm) to meet varied operational needs.

Optimising Workplace Productivity The iR C3226 combines a wide array of practical features to help in-office workers maximise productivity. Built with a user-friendly 7-inch colour touch panel display, the MFD offers excellent visibility and easy navigation through various intuitive touch operations. The user interface (UI) presents a smart Timeline feature on the Home Screen that displays the history of settings used, helping users complete routine tasks with one-touch and reduce time spent on repetitive operations. The MFD also provides users with the ability to customise preferences, offering personalisation of initial display screen, display language and frequently used functions. In addition to print speeds of up to 26 ppm, the MFD helps users work efficiently with various finishing options that lessen the manual collation of printouts, such as Eco-Staple, Staple-On-Demand, and hole punching.

Availability The iR-ADV DX C3800 series and the iR C3226, will be available at authorised Canon India distributors and dealers from January 2022.

About Canon Group: Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare, and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India: Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 163 Camera collection points, 14 Camera repair centers, 290 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of January 01, 2022).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)