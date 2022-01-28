Jet Airways appoints Priyapal Singh as accountable manager

Left Menu

All the manuals have been filed and DGCA is in an advanced stage to reviewing the manuals and granting necessary internal approvals, he said.The monitoring committee at its meeting on January 5 provided its in-principle approval to the nomination of Singh as the new accountable manager of the company.The day-to-day operations and management of the company are being carried out by the monitoring committee constituted under the resolution plan as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT.On June 22 last year, the NCLT approved the consortiums resolution plan for grounded Jet Airways, subject to certain conditions.

Grounded carrier Jet Airways has appointed Priyapal Singh as its 'accountable manager', replacing Sudhir Gaur who resigned from the company late last year, an airline source said on Friday.

A seasoned pilot, Singh took over the charge of the position in January, according to the source.

The source also said that immediately after assuming the position, Singh along with the Jet Airways team met the DGCA officials and discussed various issues concerning the re-launch of operations.

The consortium had on December 17 last year said Jet Airways 2.0 plans to start domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier.

Singh, a squadron leader with IAF who has been associated with Jet Airways and JetLite in various capacities prior to its grounding in April 2019, moved back to Jet, which is now owned by the Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock consortium, from the Nepal Airlines Corporation.

''The new Accountable Manager Captain Priyapal Singh took over the charge on January 24 and the same day, he had a formal meeting with DGCA officials,'' the source told PTI.

''The meeting was quite productive. All the manuals have been filed and DGCA is in an advanced stage to reviewing the manuals and granting necessary internal approvals,'' he said.

The monitoring committee at its meeting on January 5 provided its ''in-principle approval'' to the nomination of Singh as the new 'accountable manager' of the company.

The day-to-day operations and management of the company are being carried out by the monitoring committee constituted under the resolution plan as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

On June 22 last year, the NCLT approved the consortium's resolution plan for grounded Jet Airways, subject to certain conditions. A seven-member monitoring committee has also been formed to manage the day-to-day affairs of Jet Airways till the insolvency resolution process is complete.

